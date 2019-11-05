|
Joanne M. (Leitch) Landry of Hingham, formerly of Quincy, died November 4, 2019, at age 87. She was the loving wife of Robert H. Landry of Hingham; sister of the late Marilyn E. Healy. Also survived by brother-in-law, Robert Healy of East Bridgewater. She was the loving aunt of Marie Hickey and husband Scott of Abington and Michael Healy and wife Joyce of East Bridgewater; loving great-aunt of Jacqueline Vincent and husband David, Ryan Hickey and wife Allyson, Meghann Hickey, and Kaitlyn Healy; beloved great great-aunt of Zachary and Jacob Vincent. Joanne was a professor at Massasoit Community College for over 35 years. Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Friday, November 8, at 8 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Bridget Church, Abington, 9 a.m. Visitation Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. Burial will be private. For directions and online guest book, please visit www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 5, 2019