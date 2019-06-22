|
Joanne Keeler Pfau, age 77, died peacefully of heart failure on June 6, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn. She was preceded in death by Jim, her husband of 52 years. She is survived by children, Tina (and Victor) Gonzales, Hilary (and Chris) Tauber and Jamie Pfau; as well as four grandchildren, Keeler, Austin, Sebastian and Payton. She was the beloved daughter of the late Daniel William and Virginia (Lucke) Keeler Sr.; and cherished sister of Daniel William (and Daphne) Keeler Jr. and Sally Keeler (and Jim) O'Hare, all of Hingham, Mass. Joanne was born in Quincy, Mass., and grew up in Hingham. She graduated from Hingham High School, Wells College and did graduate coursework at Boston University. She started her career teaching English and selling real estate in upstate New York. Joanne was then a human resources executive in Minneapolis for more than twenty years as well as a placement counselor and tutor during her retirement. She loved to read, cook, mentor, watch the Minnesota Twins and spend time with family and friends. Celebration of life will be held Friday, July 12, at 2 p.m. St. Mark's Cathedral, 519 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis, Minn. Reception to follow at the church. Special thanks to the staff at Episcopal Homes and Allina Hospice. Memorials preferred to Aeon (aeon.org), Sheltering Arms Foundation (sheltering-arms.org) or the donor's choice.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 22, 2019