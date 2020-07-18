Joanne (McCormack) Sullivan, 57, passed away peacefully, July 16, 2020, at her home in Duxbury, surrounded by her devoted family and life-long friends. Joanne was born in Milton, to Ronald and Marguerite (ONeil) McCormack of Braintree, on March 11, 1963. She attended Braintree Schools and graduated BHS in 1981. She went on to earn a Bachelor degree in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts, Boston. She began her career with Grant Thornton LLP and continued working in accounting before raising her family. Joanne enjoyed hiking, camping and walking along the ocean. She also loved music and going to concerts with her friends. She especially loved her boys sporting activities. Joanne was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, great-aunt, and friend. Joanne is survived by her husband of 31 years, Mark and their three sons, Cory, Drew and Cameron, all of Duxbury. She is also survived by her sister Anne McCormack and her husband Reed Matthews of Lincolnville, ME, her brother Bob McCormack and his wife Cindy of Plymouth, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. A private Mass will be held at the Holy Family Church in Duxbury, on July 24 at 10 a.m. Friends and relatives who cannot be at the Mass on Friday to have access to this web site. Holy Family will be streaming the service at www.holyfamily.org
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. The family wishes to extend gratitude to all of her friends and co-workers. Condolences may be expressed at www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.