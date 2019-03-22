The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Resources
More Obituaries for Jodi Mullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jodi L. Mullins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jodi L. Mullins Obituary
Jodi Lee Mullins of South Boston, died March 19, 2019, surrounded by her family to the end. The beloved daughter of Janet P. (Erikson) Mullins of Quincy and the late John "Jack" T. Mullins, she was the cherished mother of William Mullins of South Boston; partner of Gregory Curtis of South Boston; loving sister of Jennifer Keane and her husband Thomas of Quincy; aunt of Rebecca and Molly Keane of Quincy. Jodi grew up in Nahant. She graduated from Regent's University in London, England. Jodi worked as a legal secretary at Ropes and Gray in Boston for many years. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and cooking. Her main focus in life was her son, William. She adored him and devoted her life to him. Jodi will be sadly missed by all those who knew her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, prior to the funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now