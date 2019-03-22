Jodi Lee Mullins of South Boston, died March 19, 2019, surrounded by her family to the end. The beloved daughter of Janet P. (Erikson) Mullins of Quincy and the late John "Jack" T. Mullins, she was the cherished mother of William Mullins of South Boston; partner of Gregory Curtis of South Boston; loving sister of Jennifer Keane and her husband Thomas of Quincy; aunt of Rebecca and Molly Keane of Quincy. Jodi grew up in Nahant. She graduated from Regent's University in London, England. Jodi worked as a legal secretary at Ropes and Gray in Boston for many years. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and cooking. Her main focus in life was her son, William. She adored him and devoted her life to him. Jodi will be sadly missed by all those who knew her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, prior to the funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary