Joel S. Devin, 66, of Emeryville, Calif., passed away November 2, 2019, from pancreatic cancer, after a brief illness. Raised in Braintree, Mass., Joel encapsulated pure athleticism and was a member of the Braintree High School state champion soccer team in 1969. Always an adventurous outdoorsman, Joel spent a year living on the Continental Divide in an old mining cabin without electricity or running water. He embraced a healthy, active and creative lifestyle. Hiking, camping and visiting lovely coastal parks and beaches were favorite destinations. Joel was also an accomplished golfer, amassing a large collection of antique putters that he treasure hunted at his favorite haunt, Urban Ore in Berkeley, Calif. He was known to be endlessly curious, often coming across unusual finds and artifacts. Joel could design and build anything, turning ordinary objects into a work of art. The son of the late John and Frances (Lawlor) Devin, he was the youngest of 6 boys. Preceded in death by his brother Phil of Braintree, Joel is survived by his beloved partner of 38 years, Gail Tarantino of Emeryville, Calif.; brothers, Bob of Braintree, Jack of Murrells Inlet, S.C., Chris of Quincy, Mass., and David of Yucaipa, Calif. He leaves many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins and friends. Joel's kindness, love, humor and joie de vivre will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. A memorial service will be held at the Brazilian Room in Tilden Park-Shasta Rd. at Wildcat Canyon Rd, Berkeley, Calif., on November 21, from 4-7 p.m. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Creative Growth Art Center, Oakland, CA, https://creativegrowth.org/support, San Francisco Children's Art Center at http://www.childrensartcenter.org/support/ or "Giant Steps for Jim and Joel" Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, http://support.pancan.org/site/TR/DIY/DIYTeamraisers?px=2285090&pg=personal&fr_id=1850.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 16, 2019