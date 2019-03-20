|
Johanne (Gavin) (Honen) Steinberg, 76, of Quincy passed away March 17, 2019. Wife of the late Alan Steinberg and Michael Gavin. Loving mother of Kathleen Gavin Robinson and her husband Keith of Quincy, Eileen Fraser and her husband Paul of Bossier, La., Matthew Gavin and his wife Kristen of Falmouth and Anne Courage and her husband Anthony of Braintree. Sister of John Honen and his wife Clare of Plymouth, William Honen and his wife Eileen of Glen, N.H., Michael Honen and his husband Josh of Beaverton, Mich., and the late Kathleen Honen. Grandmother of nine grandchildren and many four legged "Grand-pets." Johanne was a longtime participant in the Quincy Senior Olympics. Member of AMVETS Post 1 in Roslindale. She volunteered for many years with the placing of flags on Memorial Day. Johanne grew up in Roxbury and was member of St. Patricks Parish where she served in the Drum and Bugle Corps. She retired in 2008 from Liberty Mutual. She enjoyed bowling in St. Gregs Parish Bowling League for many years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed long adventurous walks, the beach and word searches. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral Mass Saturday, March 23, at 10 a.m. in St. Clares Church, 1244 Liberty Street in Braintree. Burial will take place Monday, March 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 990 LaGrange St. in West Roxbury. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, 56 Broad St. Quincy, MA 02169.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 20, 2019