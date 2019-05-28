|
Johannes "Jay" Harald Falk Songdahl III, of Norwell and Rockland, passed away on August 29, 2018. Jay leaves his mother Judy, his father John, and his brother Erik. He also leaves his paternal grandmother, Sandra Songdahl, his maternal grandfather, Bill Salvucci, and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. Jay will be most remembered for his passionate concern for the environment, his interest in sustainable farming and nutrition, and for his capacity to learn, explore, and share his enthusiasm for life with others. A celebration of Jay's life will be held at the North River Community Church in Pembroke on Saturday, June 1, at 11a.m. All are welcome. For an online guest book and full obituary, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 28, 2019