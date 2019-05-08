John A. Barchey Jr. "Jack" of Weymouth, formerly of Savin Hill, died May 6, 2019. Jack proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked for the Boston Edison for 40 years and was the owner of the Ranch House in Marshfield. Jack was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Dorchester and Weymouth Elks Lodge. He was a New England Patriots season ticket holder for over 20 years and loved the beach. Jack enjoyed traveling to St. Marteen with his grandchildren and had many wonderful memories at his second home in Bartlett, N.H. Jack will be remembered for his fun loving nature. Beloved husband of 60 years to Priscilla (Tardiff) Barchey of Weymouth. Devoted father of Donna B. Potember and her late husband Jim of South Boston, Gail E. Romano and her husband Michael of Pembroke, William F. Barchey and his wife Laureen of Weymouth and John A. Barchey III of N.Y. Loving brother of the late Jane E. Mercuri. Cherished Grandpa of Danny, Amanda and Sara. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 12 p.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to The American Legion, Donation Processing, PO Box 361626, Indianapolis, IN 46236-1626. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 8, 2019