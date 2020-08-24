1/1
John Andrew "Andy" Kehoe, age 90 years, of Plymouth, died August 20, 2020. He was the husband of the late Marion (Curran) Kehoe. He was the father of Jane Kehoe-Higgins; grandfather of Olivia and Julian Higgins of Scarsdale, NY. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Bonaventure's Church, 803 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). Interment will be in St. Paul's Cemetery in Hingham. Arrangements are by Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Funeral Homes, Plymouth. www.cartmelldavis.com

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 24, 2020.
