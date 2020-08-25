John A. Malone Jr., age 71, of Plymouth, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. He was the husband of Elaine (Wiley) Malone. Son of the late John A. and Marie (Pearl) Malone Sr., he was born in Cambridge, April 14, 1949. John and his family lived in Randolph, before moving to Plymouth in 1983. He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired after thirty-five years of faithful service from the Braintree Fire Department as a Deputy Chief in 2007. He was an avid fan of both hockey and baseball. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Malone; his son, Plymouth firefighter Brian Malone; his daughter, Jenny and her husband Philip Coleman of Dorchester; his son, Plymouth firefighter Patrick Malone and wife Sara. He also leaves behind his six grandchildren, Connor and Caroline Malone; Philip, Liam and Molly Coleman and Sadie Malone. He is also survived by his brother, Edward Malone and wife Kathy, and sister, Kerry Cunniff and husband Doug. He was also the brother of the late Michael Malone. Funeral services will be held in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., (Manomet) Plymouth, on Thursday at 12 p.m. Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Interment will be at 1:45 p.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Massachusetts Fallen Firefighters Memorial, www.mafirememorial.org
.