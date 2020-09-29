John B. "Cal" Calcagno, 96, of Braintree, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 22, 2020. Loving husband for 55 years of the late Ernestine (Cyr) Calcagno and predeceased by his brother, Albert Calcagno, he is survived by his beloved sister Inez Tombari and her husband Robert of W. Quincy. Devoted father to Dennis Calcagno and his wife Mary-Ann of Hull, Donna Perry and her husband David of Hull, Deborah Zolla and her husband David of Plainville, Daniel Calcagno and his wife Susan of Raynham, Denise Singer and her husband Steven of Raynham. Treasured Nono to his grandchildren Drew, Angelina, Hannah and John, and loving Uncle Johnny to his many nieces and nephews. Cal dearly loved his family and was proud of his military service in the Coast Guard serving his country during World War II. Visiting hours will be held at Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington Street, Braintree, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 9-11 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment to follow at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.peckservices.com
.