John B. Coyle of Braintree, passed away February 7, 2020. He was born in Weymouth, to the late Mary (Devlin) and John Coyle. John attended Weymouth schools and graduated from Weymouth High School, class of 1946. He was drafted during the Korean conflict, serving in the U.S. Army in 1951 and 1952. John returned to the Granite Trust Company (later, South Shore Bank), where he started work in 1947. He was a retired Vice President of that Bank after just under 45 years of employment there. He retired on December 31,1991. John had been a Braintree resident since July 1959. He enjoyed watching sports, reading and coin collecting. Beloved husband of over 60 years to the late Anna Belle (Xavier) Coyle. Loving father of Nancy Coyle Immar and her husband Edward of Braintree. Also the proud uncle to various nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sisters Katherine M. Parlin and Ellen F. Coyle, both formerly of Weymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. A burial shall be held at a later date. In loving memory of John, please make a donation in his name to a . See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 10, 2020
