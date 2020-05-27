|
John Bernard Hanley, loving husband of Jane Elizabeth Hanley (nee O'Shea) of Hanover, formerly of Mattapan, passed away at the age of 83 on May, 22, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness. Loving father of James and his wife Sharon of Malden, Maureen and her husband Phil Lynch of Falmouth, John and his wife Susan of Sarasota, Fla., David of Pawley's Island, S.C., Brendan and his wife Claudine of Rye, N.Y. Loving grandfather of Gabriella, Michael, John Charles, James, Peyton, Phillip and Brendan Lynch, Devon, Kieran, Aidan, Jimmy, Catherine and Sarah Hanley. Very proud brother of Joe, of Rumford, R.I, Maureen Sweeney of Milton, Sheilagh Duffy of Falmouth, Kathleen Perez of San Juan, PR, Paul of Baltimore, Md. and Ellen Hanley of Cumberland, R.I. John was born on November 15, 1936 and raised in Mattapan by his parents John and Lucy Hanley (nee Lydon). John attended Saint Angela's School in Mattapan and graduated from B.C. High in 1954 - where many of his closest friendships were forged. While at B.C. High, John was elected class president and was co-captain of the undefeated 1953 Bean Bowl championship football team. John graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in 1958. After graduation John joined the U.S. Air Force as a pilot, rising to rank of Captain, and later continued his military career with the Air National Guard. John's flying career continued after the military as a Captain for Pan American Airlines. John spent the last 30 years of his career as a real estate developer and builder. John and Jane were devoted to one another for over 61 years of marriage. There will be a funeral Mass held at a later date. Those who wish to join John's family at his funeral please send a note at [email protected] Please see Sullivan Funeral Homes website for more details and an online guest book, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from May 27 to May 28, 2020