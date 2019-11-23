|
|
John Barry, age 64, passed into the hands of his true guardian angel, his mother, Mary, as well as his father, John, and his brother, Michael, November 20, 2019, where he was welcomed into the clans Barry and Robertson. John was a retired flight attendant and had the privilege of visiting every corner of the world (and collecting many Hard Rock t-shirts along the way). But the greatest joy he ever felt in life was the day he became a father to his son, John Jason. A family man to his core, he always looked for opportunities to share memorable experiences with the ones he loved, such as adventuring in the New Hampshire mountains, catching ball games at Fenway Park, and enjoying summer lobster bakes on the South Shore of Massachusetts. Since the day he was born in Boston, John was closely looked after by his two surviving sisters, Nancy and Judy. While they couldnt always keep the ladies away from their handsome blue-eyed brother growing up, they remained fiercely protective of him throughout his life. Whether you remember John as a father, a brother, an uncle, a friend, or just a true "bon vivant", please join the celebration of his life the way he would have wanted - surrounded by the people he loved and recalling memories from happy times. Visiting hours will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield, Mass. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, at 1 p.m. at the North Community Church, 72 Old Main Street in Marshfield. Burial will be in the Couch Cemetery, Union Street, Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Johns memory to a local food pantry this holiday season. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 23, 2019