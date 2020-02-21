Home

Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
434 River Road
Windham, ME 04062
(207) 892-6342
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
John Belanger


1930 - 2020
John Belanger Obituary
John "Jack" Belanger, 89, of Gorham, Maine, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Jack was born and raised in Quincy, Mass. on September 30, 1930. He was predeceased by his parents, John P. and Agnes Jeanette (Philbrick) Belanger as well as his two brothers Richard (Dickie) and Robert "Bobby" Belanger. He was a graduate of QHS, Class of 1949, where he was captain of their champion hockey team his senior year. Jack served in the Navy during the Korean conflict. In 1955 he married the love of his life Colleen (Sue) Larson. They were happily married and best friends for 61 years before Sue's passing in 2016. He is survived by their daughter Nanette Belanger of Gorham, Maine, his cherished cousin Irene (Philbrick) Squires of Bridgewater, Mass. and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Jack was a knowledgeable horseman and an outstanding blacksmith. He was a proud member of The International Union of Journeyman Horseshoers, the first Union in the U.S., for more than sixty years. Jack enjoyed life, thoroughbred racing, golf, the Bruins, the Patriots and was a member of the American Legion and the Eagles. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the . To express condolences and to participate in Jack's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 21, 2020
