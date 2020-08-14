John Belanger

John 'Jack' Belanger, 93, passed away on August 10, 2020. He was the loving husband of Barbara (Harrington) Belanger. He is also survived by his daughter Catherine Paul, husband Christopher Paul, Son David Belanger, wife Joan Belanger, Son Peter Belanger, wife Linda Belanger. He was the devoted grandfather of Stephanie Bowen, Alyssa Beauregard, Michelle Belanger, James Belanger, Brittney Belanger and 4 great grandchildren, Samantha, Tom, Emily and Luna. Jack was an avid and experienced hiker. He and Barbara enjoyed dancing and were the center of attention whenever they hit the dance floor. They traveled extensively in their motor home, most notably, a 3 month cross country trip to Alaska. They enjoyed cross country skiing and biking together. Jack worked in the Braintree School System for 30 years and was lovingly known by students and staff as 'Mr. B.'. The life he lived and the love he had for his family was and is an inspiration to all who knew him. Visiting Hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St, Carver on Monday, August 17 from 9:00 to 11:00AM. A service will be held at 11:00AM at the Shepherd Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cranberry Hospice. --



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store