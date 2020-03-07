|
John Bernard Chaffee, Jr., of Plymouth, passed away on February 20, 2020 in Plymouth, MA at the age of 86. John was born on October 7, 1933 in Worcester, MA to John B. Chaffee, Sr. and Elfrida (Hawthorne).
John graduated from Hingham High School in 1951, then joined the Army and fought in the Korean War before returning to Massachusetts to attend college, graduating from Boston University in 1958. He worked as a journalist at the U.S. Department of Education, and for the National Conference of State Legislatures as news director and editor of its monthly magazine. He also worked as a reporter for the federal government in Boston, Washington, D.C., Sacramento and Denver, and as a reporter and editor for the Associated Press, the Boston Herald, the Quincy Patriot-Ledger, and for Northeastern University, Boston University and for the Massachusetts Department of Education. After retiring in 1998, he edited a two-volume history of 20th century Plymouth.
John married Marie (Mikki) Marcucci on New Year's Eve in 1985. College sweethearts who had each married previously, they met again and rekindled their romance after not having seen each other for 30 years.
John was an avid runner, and ran two marathons (slowly, he would admit) – one in Denver in 1984, and the 100th Boston Marathon in 1996. After retirement he enjoyed reading three newspapers cover-to-cover daily and playing golf at Southers Marsh with his friends. He was also a big Red Sox fan. While he had to wait until he was 70 before he was able to experience a long-awaited World Series championship, he would then get to enjoy three more.
John is survived by his children Lori Eitelbach (Jerry), Karen Burgan, and Thomas Chaffee (Shannon), step-children Michael Phenner (Karen) and Jennifer Cummins (Drew), grandchildren Kymberly, Adam, Luke, Jared, Spencer, Avery, Cara, Lauren, Nick and Nate, and four great-grandchildren.
The family thanks Newfield House, Laurelwood at the Pinehills, Bayada Home Health Care, and Grace Life Care, Inc. A memorial service honoring John's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 7, 2020