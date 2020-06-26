John "Jack" C. Harvey, Age 89, a longtime Weymouth resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Jack was born on August 24, 1930 in Quincy, Mass., the eldest son of the late John E. and Elsie (Montgomery) Harvey and was raised in Camborne, Cornwall, England and Detroit, Mich. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Patricia M. (Nigro) Harvey of Weymouth, his treasured children, Nancy E. Connolly of South Weymouth, John C. Harvey, Jr of Paris, Ky., and Jeffrey T. Harvey and his wife Patricia O. Harvey of Abington, his cherished grandchildren Peter Rexford, Denise Stackpole, Lauren Rexford, Jillian Rexford, Christine Harvey, Laura Harvey, Catherine Harvey and his many dear great and great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jack was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force (Intel), stationed at Elmendorf AFB, Anchorage, Alaska during the Korean War years. After his service years, Jack worked in the business office of Old Colony Crushed Stone and Construction Co.,established the professional photography firm Dunn and Harvey, and was a licensed nursing home administrator.
Prior to his retirement, Jack was proud to receive perfect scores for excellence in health care by the state of Massachusetts for two consecutive years. Upon retirement, Jack enjoyed tending both his flower and vegetable gardens, spending time with his many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and avidly reading both fiction and non-fiction works.
Jack was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and Bruins, and the New England Patriots throughout their lean and championship years. Living near the New England coast, Jack was also an avid amateur meteorologist whose house was readily identifiable by the many weather instruments adorning his roof and walls. Jack was predeceased by his loving brother, the late Barrington K. Harvey of Douglasville, Ga.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 10 -12 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday at 12:30 p.m. in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. Anyone not able to gather together with Jack's family at this time may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message.
For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jack may be made to Kindred Hospice, 130 Rumford Ave Suite 211 Auburnville, MA 02466 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 26, 2020.