Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington St.
Weymouth Landing, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington St.
Weymouth Landing, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
East Weymouth, MA
View Map
Committal
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:15 PM
Mass National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
John C. Zeigler Obituary
John C. Zeigler, age 86, of Weymouth, entered into eternal life on December 4, 2019. John was born and raised in Sylvania, Georgia, lived in Springfield for many years before moving to Weymouth many years ago. Mr. Zeigler served his country for many years in the Air force and was both a Korean War and Vietnam War veteran. He graduated from Boston State College with degrees in both business and environmental science. He was an environmental scientist who serves as Conservation Commissioner for the Town of Weymouth and as the Conservation Administrator for the Town of Hanover. After retirement, he advised public and private entities in environmental matters. John was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church and belonged to the Choir, Holy Name Society and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Beloved husband of Betty J. (Warren). Devoted father of Veronica Zeigler of Weymouth, J. Carlton Zeigler of Quincy, Edward and his wife Jamnian of Fredericksburg, Va., Sylvester and his wife Emelia of Marshfield, Eric of Quincy, and Richard of Weymouth. Loving grandfather of Zayn. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth Landing on Monday, December 9, at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, East Weymouth at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Sunday from 2 until 5 p.m. Committal service at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:15 p.m. For messages and directions, see Clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
