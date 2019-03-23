Home

John C. Zella Jr. of Gay, W.Va., formerly of Weymouth, Mass., passed on March 15, 2019, from cardiac complications. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Flashman of Gay, W.Va.; along with his daughter, Brandi Zella of Lowell, Mass. He also leaves behind his loving mother and father, Janet and John Zella Sr. of Kingston, Mass.; his brother, Robert D. Zella of South Carolina; his sisters, Deborah Zella Shore and husband Paul of South Carolina and Gail Zella Lancaster and husband Neil of Weymouth, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews. A cremation in West Virginia with a service later will be held in his church with family and friends, followed at a later date with a celebration of life in Kingston, Mass., with family in attendance. He will be missed dearly by all.
