John C. Zella Jr. of Gay, W.Va., formerly of Weymouth, Mass., passed on March 15, 2019, from cardiac complications. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Flashman of Gay, W.Va.; along with his daughter, Brandi Zella of Lowell, Mass. He also leaves behind his loving mother and father, Janet and John Zella Sr. of Kingston, Mass.; his brother, Robert D. Zella of South Carolina; his sisters, Deborah Zella Shore and husband Paul of South Carolina and Gail Zella Lancaster and husband Neil of Weymouth, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews. A cremation in West Virginia with a service later will be held in his church with family and friends, followed at a later date with a celebration of life in Kingston, Mass., with family in attendance. He will be missed dearly by all.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 23, 2019