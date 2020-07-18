1/
John D. Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John D. Morris, age 59, of Greenville, NH, formerly of Quincy, died from a traumatic brain injury, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. Born in Fort Eustis, VA, to the late John E. and Elizabeth A. Betty (Johnston) Morris, he was raised and educated in Quincy. John was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1979. He had lived in Greenville, NH for eighteen years, previously in Quincy for most of his life. John was employed as an information technology consultant in the financial service industry for many years. Beloved husband for nineteen years of Christine A. (Vella) Morris. Dear brother of Brian A. Morris and his wife Vilma of New Ipswich, NH, Michael F. Morris and his wife Pamela of Norton, and the late Daniel E. Morris. John is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. At the request of the family, funeral services were private. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved