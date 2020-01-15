|
|
John DiCicco, age 85, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He has been reunited with his much-beloved wife and soulmate of nearly 50 years, Susan. He is survived by his children, John DiCicco Jr., and Maria DiCicco; granddaughters, Jessica M. DiCicco, Jamie L. DiCicco and Alecia J. DiCicco; and great-granddaughter, Bria Hamilton. He was predeceased by his sister, Annette J. Sherry, mother, Olympia Gaeta-DiCicco, and father, John P. DiCicco. He was born and raised in Boston's North End and lived in Weymouth for the last 40+ years. John was a longtime bar/lounge manager in and around Boston for nearly 50 years. Final arraignments will be private. In place of flowers, please donate in John's memory to Great Dog Rescue New England, www.gdrne.com/donate.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 15, 2020