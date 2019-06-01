Home

James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Margaret Cemetery
St. Margaret's Street
Twin Mountain, NH
John Doherty Obituary
John J. "Oscar" Doherty, in Bethlehem, N.H., formerly of Dorchester, died February 17, 2019, suddenly.
He was the beloved husband of Susan A. (Spencer) Doherty; loving father of John J. Doherty Jr. and Stephen M. Doherty, both of Dorchester; devoted "Papa" of Alanah, Areanna, Alyssa, and Aleah; son of Mary (Beck) Doherty of Dorchester and the late William J. Doherty. Survived by many other relatives and friends.
A graveside committal service, with military honors by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard, will be held at St. Margaret Cemetery, St. Margaret's Street, Twin Mountain, N.H., on Saturday, June 8, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends invited to attend.
Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, Dorchester.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 1, 2019
