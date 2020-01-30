|
John Edward "Jake" Burke Jr. of Hull, died unexpectedly after a long courageous battle on January 26, 2020 at the age of 56. Jake was born Aug. 9, 1963, in Boston, to Jack and Shirley Burke. He grew up in Whiskey Point, Brookline. He attended Wentworth Institute, was a proud U.S. Navy Seabee veteran, Desert Storm veteran and a great Tugboat Captain. He loved his family, the military and his country. Jake was selfless, his mission was always to help others. His incredible faith carried him through his life. He had a passion for music, enjoyed dancing, was a history buff especially WWII and was a fan of football. He was a handy, capable and reliable man. He was the beloved husband of 24 years to Michele (Mize) Burke of Hull; devoted father of John Burke of Quincy and Corey Burke of Ky.; cherished grandfather of Charlotte; son of Shirley (Scott) Burke of Hull and the late John E. Burke Sr.; brother of Donna Burke and her companion Bill Gallagher of Norwood, Cheryl Cahoon and her husband Glenn of Norwood and Brenda Frost and her husband Jack of ME; loving brother-in-law to his "Towers of Power" Michael Mize and his husband Gerry Sears of FL. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. It was an honor and a privilege to know Jake. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Marys Parish in St. Anns Church, Hull, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Hull Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jake may be made to the -, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 30, 2020