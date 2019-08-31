|
John E. Doherty Jr. of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died suddenly on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He was 70. Born in Boston, he was raised in South Boston and was the son of the late John E. and Marie (Darragh) Doherty. John attended local schools and graduated from the Don Bosco High School with the Class of 1967. Following high school, John enlisted in the United States Navy Reserves and proudly served his country. John's career was in the telecommunications industry. He had a fruitful career and enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years. John started with New England Telephone (Nynex) which later became Verizon, where he was employed for over twenty-five years. John later went to work for JCI Communications for eleven years and then FTG Technologies, which became New Era Technology, for fourteen years. John never retired, worked up until his passing, and enjoyed going to work each day. The most important part of John's life was his family, children and grandchildren. He was so proud of them and they are what gave him most enjoyment in life. John always made a point to be active and involved with his grandchildren's lives. He attended all of their extra-curricular actives and spent as much quality time as possible. In his spare time, John liked to swim at the Boston Athletic Club, of which he was a longtime member, and watch his favorite Boston teams at home. John was very social, he loved to meet new people and enjoyed speaking with everyone. A great orator, John was always good for telling a great story. John had a wonderful sense of humor and was able to connect with everyone. He was the person that people went to for advice and was always paternal, supportive and a mentor to many. John's positive outlook on life and ability to see the good in others, are his legacy. He will be greatly missed by all the lives he touched. John was the beloved husband of Jayne M. (LaRose) Doherty, with whom he shared forty-eight loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Sean M. Doherty and his wife Rebecca of Falmouth, Katherine M. Murphy and her husband Chris of Quincy and Scott J. Doherty, QPD of Weymouth. John was the loving grandfather of Eoin, Megan and Sean Thomas Doherty, all of Falmouth, Joseph J., Thomas C. and Lauren K. Murphy, all of Quincy. He is also survived by his brother, William Doherty of Mass.; and many loving extended family members and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, September 2, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3 prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's name may be sent to Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog by visiting http://mavestadog.org/. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 31, 2019