McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
John E. Gill of Middleboro, passed away December 16, 2019. John was as longtime resident of Weymouth, living there for 48 years, before moving to Middleboro in 2002. He was a devoted and hard-working man. He proudly served in United States Navy and then owned Old Colony Film Transfer in South Boston. John also worked for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a lifetime member of the Quincy Elks and the American Legion in Weymouth. Beloved husband of 68 years to Catherine (Solimini) Gill. Devoted father of Cheryl McCormack and her husband Paul of FL, Sandy Kenney and her husband Wayne of Bridgewater and Suzanne Gill-Lynn and her husband Chuk of Weymouth. Cherished "Gookey" of 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren with a 4th beautiful great-grandchild on the way. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street), East Weymouth. Funeral services will immediately follow the wake at 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 19, 2019
