John Edward Larkin Jr. of Rockland, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. John was the beloved husband of the late Priscilla (Pagel) Larkin. Devoted father of Adelaide Burke of Quincy, Warren Hoppie of Whitman, Nancy Pahlete of Rockland, Arlene MacDonald of Holbrook, Alfred Hoppie, Joan Edlin and Sue Larkin all of Marshfield, Priscilla McMahon of Pembroke, Shirley Larkin of Whitman, Alexander Larkin of New Hampshire, Scott Larkin of Marshfield and the late Richard Hoppie and John Edward Larkin, III. Brother of Trudy McLocklin of Littleton, Albert Larkin of Norfolk and Rita Elsmore of Rockland. Also survived by 34 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren. Visiting hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., Dorchester Lower Mills, Sunday, June 27, 2-6 p.m. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19 funeral Mass and interment are private. If desired contributions in Johns memory may be sent to South Shore Visiting Nurse Association, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. Please visit www.dolanfuneral.com to share a sympathy note with the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 25, 2020.