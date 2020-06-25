John Edward Larkin, Jr. of Rockland, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. surrounded by his loved ones. John was the beloved husband of the late Priscilla (Pagel) Larkin. Devoted father of Adelaide Burke of Quincy, Warren Hoppie of Whitman, Nancy Palhete of Rockland, Arlene MacDonald of Holbrook, Al Hoppie, Joan Edlin and Sue Larkin all of Marshfield, Priscilla McMahon of Pembroke, Shirley Larkin of Whitman, Alexander Larkin of New Hampshire, Scott Larkin of Marshfield and the late Richard Hoppie and John Edward Larkin, III. Brother of Trudy McLocklin of Littleton, Albert Larkin of Norfolk and Rita Elsmore of Rockland. Also survived by 34 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren. John was a Red Sox fan and loved playing cards and shooting pool at the Rockland Senior Center. Retired member of District Council 35, Local 579 Painter's Union. John was a US Navy Korea Veteran. Visiting hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St. Dorchester Lower Mills, Sunday, June 28, 2 - 6 p.m. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, the funeral Mass and Interment are private. If desired, contributions in John's memory may be sent to South Shore Visiting Nurse Association, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. Please visit www.dolanfuneral.com to share a sympathy note with the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.