John "Jack" E. Marshall passed away peacefully at his home on April 3, 2019, at the age of 86. He was the beloved husband of Eileen M. (DiBona) Marshall and the late Kathryn E. (Niro) Marshall. He was the loving father of Joseph H. Marshall and his wife Amy of Charlotte, N.C., and John A. Marshall and his wife Melanie of Wareham. Also survived by his sister, Evelyn (Marshall) Meany of Orlando, Fla.; and brothers, Robert Marshall and his wife Jane of Weymouth, and Herbert "Fred" Marshall and his wife Carol of Brockton, and predeceased by his brother Bernard Marshall and sister Mildred (Marshall) Mercier; devoted grandfather to Dylan, Kayla, Drew, Ryan, and Jack; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Also survived by dear friend, Robert Fahie of Hingham. Jack was an U.S. Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of Sampson Air Force Base Vets Association in New York and American Legion Post 149 in Hanover. He retired in 1999 after 40 years as a valued aircraft mechanic for Pan American and Delta Airways. Interment will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. Donations may be made in Jack's memory to NVNA Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061 or to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 6, 2019