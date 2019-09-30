|
John E. Zabloski, 58, of Rexhame Beach, Marshfield, died September 27, 2019. Born in Brockton, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Beatrice A. (St. Jacques) Zabloski. He was employed by Mass Irrigation in Quincy until his illness; he enjoyed fishing, lobstering, and motorcycle and quad-riding. John was the father of Kerrin; brother of Joseph W. Zabloski of Marshfield and the late Edward J. Zabloski Jr., uncle of Jill and Nate Zabloski. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 5 -7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, and his graveside service Thursday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 30, 2019