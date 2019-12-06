Home

Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA
650 Hancock St
, QUINCY, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
Milton, MA
View Map
John F. Canavan Obituary
John F. Canavan, of Quincy, formerly of Donegal, Ireland, passed away December 5, 2019. Husband of the late Nora (Furey). Cherished father of Marion Driscoll and her husband Billy of Milton, James Canavan and his wife Amy of Hanover and Tish Canavan of Quincy. Beloved grandfather of John, Jamie, Charles, Declan and Terrence. Special friend of Kathleen Callahan of Somerville. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial Monday, December 9, at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Church, Milton. Visiting hours Sunday 1 - 4 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Burial will follow after the service with his wife Nora in the Milton Cemetery. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
