John Francis Cox of Dorchester, formerly of Springfield and Quincy, died peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the West Roxbury VA Hospital. He was 90. Born in Boston, February 4, 1930, he was raised in Dorchester and was the son of the late James and Nora (Flaherty) Cox. John attended local schools and graduated from Boston Technical High School with the Class of 1948. After high school, John enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. John earned the rank of Private First Class and proudly served his country during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge on April 8, 1952, John went to work in the financial services field. He worked as a financial manager and enjoyed his career along with the relationships he built through the years. In his spare time, John enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan and enjoyed watching other Boston teams. John was an active member of the American Legion Canton Post 24. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. John was the beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (MacPherson) Cox, who died in 2001. The two were married on May 25, 1948 and together they shared 53 years of marriage. He was the loving and supportive father of John F. Cox, Jr. and his wife Janet of Franklin, Mary C. Becker and her husband Paul of Marstons Mills, Christine A. Cox of Hanover and Joseph W. Cox of Braintree. John was the loving and very proud grandfather of nine and the loving great grandfather of seven. He was the dear brother of Virginia "Gini" Cox of Braintree, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his siblings Mary Cox, Irene Whooley, Margaret Joyce, Veronica "Vera" Zarkauskas, James "Sonny" Cox Jr., and Patricia "Patsy" MacLellan. Due to Corona virus restrictions, a Mass of Christian burial was celebrated privately at Christ the King Parish in Mashpee. John was interred in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne with military honors. His family is planning a celebration of Johns life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be sent to Respite & Palliative Care (GPF 5075): V.A. Boston Healthcare System, West Roxbury VAMC Campus, ATTN: Voluntary Service (135), 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132. For online condolences, please visit: www.Keohane.com
