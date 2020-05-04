|
|
John F. Cushman Sr., of Kingston, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Wingate at Silverlake. Born on January 19, 1932 in Plymouth, Massachusetts son of the late Zachariah Henry and Mary T. (Reynolds) Cushman. A lifelong resident of Kingston educated in the Kingston schools and graduated from Kingston High School class of 1950. Graduated from Massasoit Community College class of 1975 with an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and was a 20 year veteran with the 772 Military Police Co. Army National Guard. John was a retired Locomotive Fireman and Engineer with the New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroad ,Penn Central Railroad and later the Bay Colony Railroad.He was employed for 20 years for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles as a Supervisor of Special Services and later as a Lieutenant in the MA. Registry Police. He had also worked as a Police Officer for the Town of Kingston for 7 years. .A member of the American Legion Post # 108 in Kingston, Hilltop Club in Kingston, Upland Sportsman club in Plympton and the New Haven Railroad Historical and Technical Society. John enjoyed many hobbies from collecting railroad items, farming, playing the acoustic and steel guitar, and traveling extensively. John was the beloved husband of the late Althea C. (Hinchey) Cushman. Father of Jean Marie Chaplic and her husband Ralph of Florida, John F. Cushman, Jr and his wife Toni of Kingston, Daniel Cushman and his wife Linda of Kingston, Henry and his wife Michelle of Tenn. and the late Leo Cushman who passed away last week in North Carolina. Brother of the late George W. Cushman, William Cushman, Robert Cushman, Alice Sirois and Mary Vincent. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crisis private services are being held. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery in Kingston. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the B.I.D. Hospital | Plymouth Development Office, 275 Sandwich Street, Plymouth MA 02360. Online guest book please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 4, 2020