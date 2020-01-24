|
John Fenton Dale, 61, of Middlebury, Vermont passed away unexpectedly on January 8,2020 at home. Beloved husband of Amy Rakowski Dale and devoted father to David Bennett; and stepfather to Mary Frances Conley of Oakland, California. John was predeceased by his parents, Mary (Krum) Dale and David N. Dale. John was born and raised in Scituate, MA where he graduated from Scituate High School in 1976. He graduated from Middlebury College in Vermont in 1980 with a BA in art history, and then received a Masters of Architecture from the University of Virginia in 1982. John worked as an architect in Washington, D.C. for Hartman Cox Architects managing residential and commercial design. For 16 years, he was the senior director at Allan Greenberg Architect (AGA), managing high-end residential designs. In 2011, John and his family moved from Alexandria, Virginia to Middlebury, Vermont and John joined the design-build firm of Breadloaf Corporation. John was an active board member at the United Way of Addison County, serving as board president in 2019. John also served as board president for the American Institute of Architects (AIA), Vermont chapter. John was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fly fishing, hiking and camping with close friends out West and skiing and mountain biking in Vermont with his son David. A celebration of life was held at the Middlebury Congregational Church on January 14, 2020. To honor John's memory, donations can be made to the American Institute of Architects Vermont chapter (note: scholarship fund), the United Way of Addison County, or to the Middlebury Area Land Trust (MALT).
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020