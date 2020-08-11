1/1
John F. Dennett
John F. Dennett, of Weymouth passed away on August 4, 2020. Loving son of the late William and Virginia (Wise) Dennett. Devoted brother of Donna Dennett of Abington, Jay Dennett of Weymouth, Jimmy Dennett of TN and the late William Dennett. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral service and interment private. John was an animal lover, so in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler Street, Boston, MA 02116. Arrangements by the O'Brien Funeral Home South Boston.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
