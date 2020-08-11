John F. Dennett, of Weymouth passed away on August 4, 2020. Loving son of the late William and Virginia (Wise) Dennett. Devoted brother of Donna Dennett of Abington, Jay Dennett of Weymouth, Jimmy Dennett of TN and the late William Dennett. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral service and interment private. John was an animal lover, so in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler Street, Boston, MA 02116. Arrangements by the O'Brien Funeral Home South Boston.



