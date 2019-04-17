|
John F. (Jack) Dever, of Hull, formerly of South Boston, passed peacefully, at age 80, on April 14, 2019. Beloved son of the late John F. and Evelyn N. (Kelleher) Dever. Loving brother of Kathleen Dever of Hingham, Paul and his wife Barbara Dever of North Easton and Diane and her husband James Kennedy of Marshfield. Also survived by 11 loving nieces and nephews as well as 12 great-nieces and great-nephews. A proud son of South Boston, Jack was a U.S. Army veteran, a retired Boston Public School teacher and a coach. Starting as a teen, Jack also worked at the L Street Bathhouse. He was an avid year-round swimmer and a past President of the L Street Brownies. Jack was one of the original founders of South Boston Youth Hockey and coached there for many years. He was later inducted into the South Boston Sports Hall of Fame as a coach. In addition, Jack was the Head Hockey Coach at Hyde Park High School and coached swimming for many years at the John D. OBryant School in Boston. Visiting hours in the John J. OConnor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) Dorchester, Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services private. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 17, 2019