|
|
John F. Downey, Jr., of Hingham and Marco Island, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late John F. Downey and Helen (McCormick). John was the beloved husband of 40 years of the late Margaret Bunny (Meehan) Downey, and the devoted father of Patricia Perkins and her husband Ed of Milton, Pamela McGowan and her husband Kevin of Hingham, John F. Downey III and his wife Jessica of West Roxbury, and Paula Newton and her husband Chris of Weymouth. He was the brother of Pat Cunniffe and her husband Jim of Weymouth, brother-in-law of Paul and Elaine Meehan, and was predeceased by his sister Ruthie Frost. He was the proud grandfather of Lindsay and Jack Downey, Ryan and Madelyn Perkins, and Archie, Maggie, and Dottie Newton. Dear friend Mary Daly of Marco Island FL. John is survived by many loved nieces and nephews. Mr. Downey grew up in South Boston and was a 1958 graduate of South Boston High School. He was very proud of his South Boston roots where he was Mayor of Boystown, a member of the Mustangs and played football for the Chippewas. He went on to serve a term in the United States Army. John had a long career as a Police Officer with the Metropolitan District Commission and was a retired Massachusetts State Police Trooper. John was a past president of the MDC Police Patrolmens Union. He enjoyed spending time at the beach in Marco Island, FL. The greatest joys in his life came from time spent with his family and friends. In light of current circumstances, all services will be private. A celebration of Johns life is planned for a future date, and an announcement will be published in this newspaper and on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Johns memory to the Ruth McLain Hospice Home c/o Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater MA 02379, or by visiting https://www.oldcolonyhospice.org/donate-today. Traditionally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with John's family at this time, friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 27, 2020