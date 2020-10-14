John F. "Flash" Foley of Holbrook passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at age 66. Raised and educated in Boston, he lived most of his life on the So. Shore, and in Holbrook for the past 3 years. He worked for J. & M. Brown Co. and retired from Carter Rice where he worked as a packer. In his younger years, John played football in the Hanna Football League. The son of the late John and Florence Foley, John was the loving father of Jilaine M. Foley of Quincy and John T. Foley of Quincy; dear grandfather of McKayla Young, Ashley Young and Brendan Bazile; great-grandfather of Jalen Handsom Fields; brother of Patricia Corbet of Dorchester and is also survived by his niece Kim Keka, nephews, Joseph Corbett and Stephen Corbett and his former wife Lorraine McGann Foley of Quincy. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Thursday, October 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Friday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy. Cremation will follow. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com
.