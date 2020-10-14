1/1
John F. Foley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John F. "Flash" Foley of Holbrook passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at age 66. Raised and educated in Boston, he lived most of his life on the So. Shore, and in Holbrook for the past 3 years. He worked for J. & M. Brown Co. and retired from Carter Rice where he worked as a packer. In his younger years, John played football in the Hanna Football League. The son of the late John and Florence Foley, John was the loving father of Jilaine M. Foley of Quincy and John T. Foley of Quincy; dear grandfather of McKayla Young, Ashley Young and Brendan Bazile; great-grandfather of Jalen Handsom Fields; brother of Patricia Corbet of Dorchester and is also survived by his niece Kim Keka, nephews, Joseph Corbett and Stephen Corbett and his former wife Lorraine McGann Foley of Quincy. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Thursday, October 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Friday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy. Cremation will follow. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved