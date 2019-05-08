|
John Francis Gunn, 61, of Braintree, passed away after a rapid advance of a long illness, on May 5, 2019. Born June 7, 1957, in Weymouth, he was the son of the late Donald and Catherine (Burns) Gunn. John was employed by Local 12 Plumbers Union. He was athletic, enjoyed skiing and was an avid sports fan. John was always ready to help others. John was the beloved husband of Jaye (Sealund) Gunn; dear brother of Susan Gunn of Pontevedra, Fla., Jennifer DiBenedetto, her husband Philip, and their children, Matthew and Katie of Williamsburg, Va. Memorial visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Thursday, May 9, from 3-7 p.m. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and to sign John's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 8, 2019