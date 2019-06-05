|
John F. Maher, 76, lifelong Quincy resident, passed away on June 2, 2019. He was the husband of Rose (Masucci) Maher; devoted father of Mark Maher of Pawtucket, R.I.; loving brother of Ralph J. Maher and his wife Evelyn of Quincy, Mary Dowling of Quincy and the late Arthur and Michael Maher. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, extended family, good friends and boy scouts. John was an avid antique collector. He worked as a court officer at Suffolk Superior Court and retired in 2006. He was a longtime member of the Sacred Heart Church. He enjoyed tending to the vegetable and flowers gardens around his home and neighborhood. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his funeral Saturday, June 8, at 9 a.m. from the Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., in Quincy. Visiting hours will be on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St. in Quincy. Interment following service at Northville Cemetery, Oak Street in East Bridgewater. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 5, 2019