John F. "Jack" Welch Jr. of South Boston, died May 2, 2019. Jack adored his family. His wife was his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, his children made him so proud, and his grandchildren brought him endless joy. He was the owner of Jack Welch Plumbing and Heating and on the Board of Directors for Spindles Car Club. He had a boat with his sons and enjoyed fishing and being out on the water together and was also a member of the Dorchester Yacht Club. He spent every morning at Obie's Cafe and Dunkin' Donuts, so much so that they knew his order when he walked in. Jack was always in a good mood and had a great sense of humor. He was sarcastic, caring, generous, and would give you the shirt off of his back to help anyone in need. He was everyone's friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Son of the late John F. Sr. and Barbara (Roper) Welch, he was the beloved husband of 37 years to Sharon (Vento) Welch of South Boston; cherished father of Jackie Welch and his wife Erin of South Boston, Brian Welch of South Boston, Nicole Welch of Hull, and Annlouise Kyle and her wife Brighid of Quincy; loving brother of Jean Kerivan, Nancy Welch, and Maureen Ryan, all of Weymouth; devoted "Papa" of Kensley and Bryce; loving son-in-law of Anthony and Mildred Vento of Quincy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 3-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jack may be made to ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 4, 2019