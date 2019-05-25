John F. Welch of Weymouth, died May 23, 2019. Beloved son of Rita D. Welch of Weymouth and the late John R. Welch, he was the loving brother of Rita M. Welch, Michael Welch, Richard Welch, Robert Welch, Paul Welch and James Welch all of Weymouth; cherished uncle of Randy Welch and Emily Welch both of Weymouth. Also survived by many dear friends. John graduated from Weymouth High School, class of 1979. He served overseas in the United States Army for 3 years. John worked as a warehouse shipping clerk at Grass Instrument Company in Braintree for 30 years and finished his career at Dynavac in Hingham. He was a devout member of St. Jerome's Church in Weymouth and was a gym enthusiast and enjoyed working out. He will be remembered for his easy going personality. John will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Funeral service will be celebrated on Sunday at 2 p.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 25, 2019