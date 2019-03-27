John G. Brosnan of Quincy, originally of Co. Kerry, Ireland, died March 22, 2019. John adored his beloved partner Bill and his family in Boston and Ireland. He loved nothing more than to visit his family in Ireland, often as part of his European vacations with his loving partner Bill. John was a true artist with an amazing eye for colour and detail, which led him to a very successful career at Mario Russo Salon in Boston for over 20 years, where he was known as "John B" to all of his colleagues and clients. He enjoyed creating and caring for his beautiful garden. He loved the latest fashion trends and dining out with his many friends. He was generous to a fault, kind, outgoing, cheerful and charismatic and always full of energy and time for others. He had a wide circle of friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was the beloved partner of 23 years to William "Bill" Lyons of Quincy; loving son of Terence and Frances (McLaughlin) Brosnan of Ireland; cherished brother of Frances and John Griffin (Ireland), Breda and John Fealy (Dorchester), Grace and Tim O'Connor (Ireland), Terry Brosnan and Linda Johnson (Brockton), George and Betty Brosnan (Ireland), Mary and Joseph Shanahan (Ireland), Martin Brosnan (Ireland), James Brosnan and Emma Hickey (Ireland); cherished brother-in-law of Ken, Bob, Rosemary, Rick, Patricia, and Arlene; loving uncle to his many nephews, nieces, great-nephew and great-niece; much loved nephew to his many aunts and uncles and extended family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 5-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral Mass Saturday in St. Brendan's Church, Dorchester, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to a . See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary