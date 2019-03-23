The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
John G. Connolly

John G. Connolly Obituary
John G. Connolly, of Weymouth, passed away at home March 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. John grew up in Toureen County, Galway, Ireland, and had lived in Weymouth for over 30 years. Beloved husband of 54 years to Peggy (Foye) Connolly of Weymouth, he was the devoted father of John Connolly, Noreen Flanagan and her husband James, Kathleen Flaherty and her husband Dudley, all of Weymouth; loving brother of Maryann Gannon of Weymouth, Gerry Gannon of Braintree, Michael Connolly of Ireland and the late Coley and Anthony Connolly; cherished Papa of Sean, Caileen, Caitriona, Aidan, Shannon, Gavin and Colin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 23, 2019
