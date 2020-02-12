|
|
John G. Francomano Jr., age 94, a lifelong Weymouth resident, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. John served in the Navy during World War II, stationed on Tinian Island in the South Pacific. Upon discharge from the Navy, he owned and operated his own flooring business for many years and then worked for Prudential Insurance, where he retired after 20 years of service. John had many fond memories of family trips to their home in Long Island, Maine, where he served as Commander of the Long Island Post 9605, camping to various destinations with his children, playing horseshoes, golfing and playing cards with his many friends. During retirement, John spent his summers on Long Island, Maine, and winters in Clearwater, Fla., with his wife and enjoyed many family gatherings with his entire family at home and on Long Island, Maine, where they celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and more. John is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty (Charlton) Francomano of Weymouth; his sister, Antoinette Francomano of Weymouth; his children, Steven Francomano and his wife Elaine of Holbrook, Susan Dagesse and her husband Raymond of Plymouth, Ellen Simmons and her husband Clark of Weymouth, and David Francomano and his wife Shelley of Pembroke. John is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Kristine, Angela, Abigail, Teone, Matthew, Cassie, and Lindsay. Additionally, his fourteen great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to celebrate John's life at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, in the First Church in Weymouth located at 17 Church St., Weymouth. Burial will be at a later date in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Donations in memory of John may be made to First Church at the above address. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2020