John G. Trautz, age 76, of Halifax, passed away on April 24, 2019, at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Cambridge, after a lengthy hospital stay at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston, fighting leukemia and cardiovascular issues. John "Jack" is survived by his daughter, Liza Trautz; his grandchildren, Alexander, Jacob, Julia Paterson; and his great-grandson, Mason, from Georgia. He also leaves his sister, Joan Burgess; his niece, Denise Stanley; nephew, Wayne Stanley; great-niece, Courtni Stanley; and great-nephews, Sean and Evan Stanley, all of South Weymouth. Jack was preceded in death by his mother and father, John and Mary Trautz, and by his sister, Claire Stanley. He was born in East Boston, brought up in South Weymouth and at an early age became a paper boy for The Patriot Ledger. As a teenager he started and completed an apprenticeship as a meat cutter and worked for Curtis Farms, Capitol and Purity Supreme Supermarkets before retiring in 2017 from Roche Brothers. Jack studied and became a pilot over 20 years ago. He then bought and flew his Lake Flyer Seaplane for many years. He was also an avid motorcyclist and dirt biker. John enjoyed many years of travel and exploration in his camper vehicle. He loved stock car racing and had over the years built his own car. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a visiting hour on Saturday, April 27, from 10-11 a.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) S. Weymouth. A funeral service in Jack's memory will immediately follow at 11am in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Johns memory to , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451, . For online condolences or directions, please visit www.ccshepherd.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary