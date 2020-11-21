John Jack Gallagher, age 80, of Marshfield passed away November 19th, 2020. Before retirement, Jack was a long time accountant, CFO, and Vice President of Finance for Jones & Vining. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Peggy Gallagher, his children, Kelly A. Gallagher, and John B. Gallagher and his wife Cheryle Gallagher, his four grandchildren, Hannah Merchant and her husband Daniel Reed, Wesley Gallagher, Shane Gallagher, and Marissa Gallagher. Formerly of Somerville, Jack was the son of John and Claire Gallagher, and brother to two predeceased sisters, Jeanne and Claire. He leaves behind his sister Donna Tarrant and her husband Eddie. Jack was a graduate of Suffolk University and a Corporal in the Marine Corps. He loved tennis, classical music, and Broadway shows, and volunteered with many organizations including The Special Olympics, Sowing Seeds, the Marshfield Senior Center, and St. Christines Church. However, most importantly, Jack was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather; he referred to his grandchildren as a return on his investment. Jack was a truly good man, dedicated not only to his family but to the well-being and happiness of others. He was giving, altruistic, and forthright, and his actions were always underlined by his sense of humor. He was beloved by and will be missed by many; his family will especially miss his wit, warmth, and strength. We cannot picture a world without his presence. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christines Church, 1295 Main Street in Marshfield Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Christines Church. For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com