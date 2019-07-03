|
John "Jay" Gilbert, of Whitman, formerly of Braintree, passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 30, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 44. Born and raised in Braintree, Jay graduated from Braintree High School, Class of 1992, where he played on the Braintree High School hockey team. Jay worked as a freight consultant for Freeman Co. He was an avid sports fan who especially enjoyed cheering on his favorite Boston sports teams. He was also an avid golfer, a member of the Pin High Golf Club and had shot a hole-in-one while playing with his friends at Easton Country Club. Above all, spending time with his family and friends is what brought Jay the most joy. A devoted son, brother, uncle and friend, Jay will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Jay was the beloved boyfriend of Susan Toomey of Whitman; dear son of John and Lois (Porter) Gilbert of Braintree; devoted brother of Michael Gilbert and his wife Jeanne of York, Maine, Diana Grabowski and her husband Edward of Braintree and Marianne Reynolds and her husband James of Canton; cherished uncle to Cameron Gilbert and Jaime, Taylor and Caitlyn Reynolds. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, July 5, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m. St. Clare Church, 1244 Liberty St., Braintree. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jay's memory to the Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215, www.dana-farber.org/young-onset-colorectal-cancer-center or to Marisa's Mission, P.O. Box 850061, Braintree, MA 02185. For direction or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 3, 2019