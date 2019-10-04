|
John Grady, 67, of Milton, formerly of Quincy, passed away August 29, 2019. Son of the late Edward and Elizabeth Grady, he was the brother of Thomas Grady of Quincy, and the late Robert Grady; and brother-in-law of Yvette Grady. John also leaves behind his niece, Kristin Grady; and nephew, Michael Andrade. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the memorial Mass for John on Sunday, October 6, at 8:30 a.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, in Quincy. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to the Dana Farber, 450 Brookline Ave., SW120, Boston, MA 02215.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 4, 2019