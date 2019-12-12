The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
John H. Travers Obituary
John Henry Travers, of Quincy, formerly of Hingham, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was 73. Born in Weymouth, he was raised in Hingham and was the son of the late John H. and Anne (Regan) Travers and attended local schools. John graduated from Hingham High School with the Class of 1964. Following high school, John enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. John earned the rank of corporal and was honorably discharged on December 12, 1969. After his honorable discharge, John worked for the Town of Hingham Highway Department as a supervisor. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years. John happily retired in 2008 after 38 years of public service. In his spare time, John enjoyed vacationing in Maine, supporting his fellow veterans, taking care of his home and spending time with his family and friends. John was the beloved husband of Helen A. Travers. The two married on May 27, 1989 and together they shared 30 years of loving marriage. He was the devoted father of John H. Travers, Jr. and Michael C. Travers, both of Quincy. John was the dear brother of Gerard L. Travers of Hingham and the late Christine O'Brien. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, December 13, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, December 14, at 11 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 12 p.m. Burial on Monday, December 16, at 10:30 a.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Due to floral restrictions at the cemetery, donations in memory of John may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 12, 2019
